This curved 4K LED TV from Samsung cost just under 400 euros

Do you want to change your TV? Here’s a great sale for a Samsung 4K LED TV that you should love.

Samsung UE49RU7370: A beautiful, curved image for better immersion

The Samsung UE49RU7370 is equipped with a curved LED panel of 49 inches or approximately 123 centimeters with a 4K UHD resolution of 3280 x 2160 pixels. This is compatible with HDR10 + and HLG technology and guarantees you a detailed picture with great contrast.

For connectivity, you need to rely on:

3 HDMI ports 2 USB ports 1 Ethernet port 1 digital audio output (optical) 1 composite video / video input

This Samsung also integrates the Tizen OS operating system so that you can install all the applications you want. For example Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, MyCanal, but also YouTube, Twitch, Spotify and many others.

You can interact with the Bixby Assistant, but also with the Google Assistant as it is compatible.

Usually the price is 450/500 euros, but with Black Friday it just went up to 399.99 euros! There is also a good plan for the Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector Full HD Video Projector on Android TV.

Why are you being tempted?

Curved plate for greater immersion. Complete connectivity. Installation of the application

