This cult horror film that traumatized an entire generation is entitled to a trilogy

Horror, a genre valued by a large fan base, but which has real stratospheric turnips in its ranks, as the stories told have been seen and reviewed. Still, many examples remain relevant as they have managed to cause discomfort in theaters and shape an entire generation. We recently learned that one of them, one of the biggest hits in the history of the horror film industry, is about to make its comeback through a trilogy.

a new story

This time it will not be a remake, but a new story, which will partly tie in with the original, which appeared on the big screen in 1974. You guessed it, The Exorcist is fine. The cult horror film, if not the very first horror film of a completely new genre after the exciting direction of the genius Alfred Hitchcock, is therefore entitled to a trilogy. As mentioned earlier, it won’t be about doing a remake, but rather centering the rest of the story on a new character.

The project report says the plot will revolve around the character of Odom, who is alleged to be the father of a possessed child and who will turn to Chris MacNeil, Regan’s mother in the original film, for help. We can therefore expect to see these cult characters back on the big screen through this trilogy.

a well-known director

And for good reason, because in addition to Halloween (2018) he also directed Halloween Kills. This is David Gordon Green who has committed to directing the next three opus. He will team up with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions, a studio known for producing a variety of horror films such as the Insidious franchise, American Nightmare and Happy Birthdead. Green also stated that running the Exorcist franchise actually requires a lot of research.

This is a lot of research, and not just impulsive screenwriting. It’s a scenario that needs to address a lot of people. You read a lot of books and do a lot of interviews. The original film had such a dramatic authenticity. It was a lot more than I expected.

The first part of the franchise is slated to hit theaters in 2023. Still, the agreement that would have been made for the second and third films might be exclusive to the video-on-demand service Peacock. The move suggests Comcast and NBCUniversal are more interested in showcasing original and blockbuster content that can then be added to the Peacock streaming service. In fact, there is no need to point out that the platform lagged significantly behind its competitors, especially in terms of attractiveness …