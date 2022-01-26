This cult FPS license is finally getting a sequel, fans are going crazy on Twitter

A major cult license in the FPS universe is about to be relaunched, not far from 10 years after its last opus. In any case, the announcement via trailer caused great reactions in the networks.

A cult license

It’s a cult royalty that’s about to reemerge, dug up from the depths. A futuristic FPS series that marked the late 2000s and early 2010s: Crysis. After 3 first works, the German studio Crytek launched a campaign of remasters, including Crysis Remastered Trilogy, released last October.

A great way to dust off the license and financially prepare for a big hit that many have been waiting for, the announcement of a new baby, almost 10 years after the last, Crysis 4.

general hype

This official announcement was communicated by Crytek China, which published it on BiliBili, one of the most well-known social media platforms in China. We’ll let you judge for yourself on this trailer below.

Obviously it will certainly be necessary to wait a while before it lands on PC, a PC that requires a cutting-edge graphics card (we know that at this level the license has always been greedy). For their part, netizens are excited about this announcement.

