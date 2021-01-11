This cult actor could finally replace Harrison Ford

Indiana Jones’ comeback is getting closer! The famous adventurer’s fifth adventure, announced by Lucasfilm for several months, will soon begin filming. Harrison Ford has been announced to repeat his iconic role, but rumors have spread that he may be replaced.

Harrison Ford replaced as Indiana Jones?

Indiana Jones has been a cult hero since his first appearance in Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981. He was then entitled to two sequels in 1984 and 1989, before returning in 2008 for a fourth adventure in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. That last episode was breathless in the saga. We thought we’d never see the hero on the big screen again, but we were wrong. With the acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012, Disney decided otherwise and Indiana Jones will return to the cinema. Since the project’s announcement, many rumors have suggested the production could replace Harrison Ford, who is now 78 years old but is currently still well-confirmed in the cast. It’s hard to imagine another actor playing Indiana Jones, with that role stuck to Harrison Ford’s skin, and yet Disney would review his plans.

Before Harrison Ford’s return was confirmed, rumors suggested Chris Pratt might take over the hat and whip from Indiana Jones. Today this rumor surfaced again. According to information from influencer Daniel Richtman, Disney is thinking of Chris Pratt to play a young version of the character. This would be an opportunity to introduce a new actor who is doing a lot of spin-offs and other sequels for Cinema and Disney +. Lucasfilm doesn’t want to end the saga with this 5th film.

At the moment this is just a rumor, but one could very well imagine a fifth film in which old Indiana Jones, played by Harrison Ford, tells of one of his teenage adventures in which he is played by Chris Pratt. We’ll have to wait to see if this rumor is confirmed.

Sallah back?

Another rumor surrounding Indiana Jones 5, John Rhys-Davies, could repeat his role as Sallah. The actor, who is also known for his role as Gimli in The Lord of the Rings or Arturo in Sliders, the parallel worlds, left the doubt open during an interview. For those who refused to return for just a cameo in Indiana Jones: The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull could well return in Indiana Jones 5. During an interview for ComingSoon, he confirmed filming would start next May and his possible return.

“I understand that the film should be shot in May. I’m pretty skeptical that we can do a film like this next May. I think if we can, we will.” I will ask to be there. If someone calls me, I’ll be at their service (laughs). But I think we have to wait a little longer, let our masters make their announcements and then you can share my joy or my disappointment. Is that politically correct enough? ”

John Rhys-Davies leaves room for doubt until officially confirmed, but everything indicates he will be there for this fifth Indiana Jones adventure.

Indiana Jones 5 is slated for 2022 on our screens. For this new adventure, Steven Spielberg is leaving his place as director James Mangold, best known for directing Logan with Hugh Jackman. While waiting to see if Chris Pratt will interpret Indiana Jones, fans had envisioned this replacement thanks to deepfake technology.