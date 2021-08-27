this crazy project from China starting to build ships worthy of the saga

China wants to build an absolutely gigantic spaceship, and this project is worthy of the destroyers of the Star Wars saga.

A gigantic orbital ship

The information was reported by Chinese media, South China Morning Post, which said the ship will measure several kilometers. This crazy project confirms China’s intention to make space one of its favorite areas.

Work on the project is expected to last five years and is overseen by the Chinese National Natural Science Foundation. During this time, researchers will be responsible for finding the best solutions to minimize the weight of the spacecraft. This is necessary to reduce the number of starts and the cost of construction.

The machine will actually be so big and heavy that it cannot be started in a single flight. The various parts of the ship must therefore be assembled in space after being placed in orbit one by one. A real challenge for the researchers who have to take this limitation into account when designing the machine.

Longer space missions

The first question the average person can ask is the usefulness of such a machine. After all, is such a large ship really necessary? China’s goal is to have a gigantic platform in space that can accommodate missions much longer than on the ISS (International Space Station).

In addition, the Natural Sciences Foundation of China has already launched a call for Chinese engineers to develop construction plans for the structure. The foundation explains in an overview of the project:

“Such a ship is an important strategic aerospace device for the future exploitation of space resources, the study of the mysteries of the universe, and long-term maintenance in orbit.”

A significant cost factor

This ship is one of five projects that the Natural Science Foundation of China wants to fund. The cost of the project is $ 2.3 million or about 1.96 million euros.

China continues to invest heavily in the space sector. In 2019, the country was the first to land on the other side of the moon. The first Chinese rover recently landed on Mars. At the same time, China is building its own space station called Tiangong.

If this article has interested you, you will surely love to learn more about the space tourism that Elon Musk wants to bring to life.