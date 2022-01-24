This convertible laptop costs only 500 euros

Need to switch PCs? That’s good, it’s the sales and here’s a great deal on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5. This is an ultra-convenient convertible model for work, but also for entertaining.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: a compact convertible

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is not a portable PC like the others as it belongs to the convertible category thanks to its hinge system. In fact, you can open it in the opposite direction, using the keyboard as a base, very practical for watching movies, series and videos.

For the screen, we rely on a 14-inch model with a Full HD resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and a small webcam on the top. As a bonus, the latter is tactile and you can use it as a tablet.

In its small frame there is a technical sheet with which you can work and browse the Internet:

Processor: Intel Core i3-1115G4 Ice Lake (up to 3 GHz) RAM: 8 GB in DDR4 3200 MHz Storage space: 256 GB in M.2 NVMe SSD

As we can see, it has a balanced configuration.

For connectivity we have Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.0. For connectivity, there are 2 USB 3.1 ports, 1 USB-C 3.1 port and 1 HDMI 1.4b port.

Lenovo advertises no less than 9 hours of typical use with its 52.5 Wh Li-Polymer battery.

The price is 499 euros instead of 699 euros or 200 euros discount. If you want a gaming laptop, we have a great deal on an HP too.

3 reasons to order it

Convertible model Compact size Good autonomy

