This complete package with Mi Smart Band 4 case and bracelet is on offer

If you are looking for a smartphone that is compatible with 5G networks without breaking the bank, here is a very good model from Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 9T. In addition, this promotion concerns a great package as it comes with protection and a connected bracelet.

Redmi Note 9T: a 5G phone with an impressive price-performance ratio

The Redmi Note 9T from Xiaomi has a large 6.53-inch screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. You therefore have a very nice display to watch your films, series and other videos.

Inside is a technical sheet that offers 5G compatibility and good performance:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Graphics chip: Mali-G57 MC3 RAM: 4 GB Storage: 128 GB

And for the photo, the Redmi Note 9T is equipped with a triple sensor:

48 megapixels wide angle 2 megapixels Macro 2 megapixels for depth

A 13 megapixel sensor is required for the front.

On the autonomy side, the Redmi Note range offers good specs and this is also the case with the Redmi Note 9T. It contains a 5000 mAh battery that is compatible with 18W fast charge.

On the market at the beginning of the year at a price of 269 euros, it is currently 219 euros in a pack with the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 bracelet and a protective cover. And for listening to your favorite playlist, here is a great plan for the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus headphones.

Why fall for this smartphone?

5G compatibility Big full HD screen Big battery

