This company will help astronauts masturbate in space

The Japanese company Tenga manufactures sex toys and accessories for masturbation. The company has been talking a lot lately, and is on the verge of making history by becoming the first to send sex toys into space: news that hits the mark, a private, non-US company.

A range of products for space travel

The TENGA project is being carried out in close collaboration with Interstellar Technologies (IST), a civil space company that aims to make space more accessible (in particular by reducing the cost of bringing it into orbit). This project was also largely funded by crowdfunding through the Campfire website, which raised 1,833,680 yen (or $ 16,642 and € 14,123 euros).

The aim of this project is to bring a sex toy into space (called a “Tenga Cup”, a masturbator designed to reproduce the “deep throat” effect) in order to study the effects of space flights and weightlessness on the device. The TENGA rocket will also carry messages from fans of the brand and from everyone who supports the project: “Messages of love” and “Freedom” from people all over the world, regardless of their country, religion, age, gender or their sexuality is also included in this mission. On board the rocket there will also be two characters who embody the brand’s image.

The Tenga Cup product that will be sent into space and the rocket that will be responsible for the mission.

The launch is scheduled to take place between the end of July and August (depending on the weather) from the Hokkaido spaceport. The mission will be launched with IST’s MOMO rocket, which can transport loads up to a height of 100 kilometers. Koichi Matsumoto, President of TENGA, said on behalf of IFLScience:

Since the company was founded, I have firmly believed that one day there will be a huge need for TENGA in space. Sexuality and its needs are always a part of us and so I would like to take this opportunity, thanks to my chance encounter with [le fondateur d’IST] Mr. Horie, as our first step in developing space products. Maybe one day we’ll be able to create a product that people like NASA would like to incorporate into their space projects.

However, the idea of ​​inducing sex in space is not new. Although astronauts’ libido is quite low during space travel (especially lowbido, the amount of energy expended in a sexual relationship, the fact that the spacecraft is cramped, etc.), several companies have already envisioned the need to think twice some solutions to fulfill future desires, especially in the event that we were to spend more and more time in space. Doctor Eleanor Armstrong and Akvile Terminaite also point out that there were in the past Soviet-created aids for masturbation in space. Doctors are also talking about the “2suit experimental suit” that is supposed to help people have sex in space. It remains to be seen whether the TENGA mission will succeed in changing the relationship between astronauts and gender in the future.

Also, if you want to know why sex in space is so complicated right now, we invite you to consult our previous file on the subject.