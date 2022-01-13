This childhood cartoon is back for a new season

For several decades, television has been rocking our little darlings with cartoons and other children’s programs. Works that made an impression and whose credits are still sung at high pressure. With Pokémon Ash and Pikachu continuing to travel season after season, here’s another childhood cartoon back for a new season.

Code Lyoko, Les Super Nanas, Père Castor, Minus et Cortex, Denver, the Last Dinosaur and Inspector Gadget, cartoons that marked the childhood of millions of viewers around the world. But as all good things come to an end, these cartoons have gradually disappeared from the screens to make way for the new generation. Cartoons that live with the times and are broadcast on both traditional TV channels and streaming platforms. A young audience that will soon have the right to spot a flagship cartoon from the beginning of the millennium that is returning for a brand new season.

when the total spies come back from the dead

The cartoon in question is the Totally Spies. Totally Spies! was broadcast between 2001 and 2013 for a total of six seasons. tells the adventures of Samantha “Sam” Simpson, Clover Ewing and Alexandra “Alex” Vasquez, who live together in suburban Los Angeles, California. Students at Beverly High School in Beverly Hills arrive at the University of Mali-U in the fifth season for the first four seasons. But these young women lead a double life. During the day, students put on their secret agent outfits as needed. These professional WOOHP (World Office Of Human Protection) spies are under the orders of Jerry, a boss, who sends them on a mission after putting on tight full-body suits made of colored latex.

Three heroines, who should be right at the front of the stage again soon, if you can believe the information from Thomas Astruc, the creator of Miraculous: The Adventures of Ladybug and Cat Noir and former storyboard manager of Totally Spies!

I don’t know if it’s already well known all over the internet or what, but I just learned that … THERE’S A NEW SEASON OF FULLY SPIES IN THE MANUFACTURING!

I don’t know if it’s known all over the internet or whatever, but I’ve just learned that … IT’S A NEW SEASON OF COMPLETELY SPIES IN PREPARATION!

In addition to this announcement, Internet users were also able to view a first poster for the new season. A season that looks like a direct sequel that will allow us to find the three older spies for a series now known as Totally Spies! : Woohp world. An official poster that was used to accompany job vacancies posted online by the animation studio managing the project. No further information was given about this unexpected return. Note that Thomas Astruc is not involved in this project.