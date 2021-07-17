This character is the first real mutant of the MCU

Black Widow is a film that many did not expect. Long before the events of the Avenger Endgame timeline, we find a Natasha Romanoff in the middle of an espionage case. If initial opinions are mixed, we cannot blame him for creating some of the elements of the future of the MCU in the person of Yelena, played by Florence Pugh, who will play the role of Black Widow … around the to officially introduce the first mutant of the MCU. And nobody saw it coming.

Black Widow: a bear in the casting?

For those who have seen the film, there is a very short clip in which the two protagonists try to free their adoptive father, Alexei being challenged to an arm wrestling competition by a character played by Olivier Richters. A huge actor with an imposing build. The scene he appears in is very quick, but it was enough to get a strange name to be mentioned in the credits versus the actor’s.

Because the character played by Olivier Richters is none other than Ursa Major! A somewhat special mutant who belongs to a Russian anti-Avengers force, the Winter Guard. His power allows him, as the name suggests, to transform himself into a monstrous bear, with the same physique and strength as the Hulk. Granted, he’s a minor character in the X-Men universe. So far, this information has only been a rumor, fan speculation. But it is the actor himself who confirmed the comments in a long post on Instagram in which he introduced the character in detail. Note that the production team has also confirmed Ursa Major’s mutant status.

Richters seems pleased with this revelation. He writes that he left tears in his hotel room because his film dream came true: to become a comic book superhero. He hopes the character can return in the future. It’s only a matter of time before David Harbor will return as the Red Guardian, so why not Ursa Major?

However, some have advised him that technically this isn’t the first mutant of the MCU. Those who have seen WandaVision know what we are talking about, as Quicksilver (and Scarlet Witch, by the way) are originally mutants themselves. But since Fox held the characters of the X-Men until recently, Marvel had to find a new source for the powers of these two that resulted from experiments with the Tesseract. So, in a way, the actor is right. Which should not displease us, because we have waited too long for the arrival of the X-Mens, maybe we will finally experience them in the Multiverse with the events at the end of the Loki series.

