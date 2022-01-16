This character is back to the delight of fans (25 tweets)

The final chapters of My hero Academia have brought some calm to the build up of tension and stakes of combat between heroes and villains. The heroes had time to take a breather and train before taking on All for One in the ultimate battle. But the tide begins to change direction with the final chapter #340…

My Hero academia: New look for a new life

In the previous chapters we had been confronted with an unbelievable tension. After the breather that the American No. 1 Star and Stripes offered to the Japanese heroes in his fight against Tomura, the heroes took the opportunity to celebrate during the bad three days that All for One has to wait to really merge with Tomura. train to the max. . It even allowed the heroes to come up with a plan previously unknown to readers.

At the same time we discovered who was the betrayer of the school, in the boots of the great evil in the person of Yoga, who, terribly sad and chained against his will by his lack of talent and powers, decides to betray his former master and himself to participate in the conspiracy against him. After their previous battles, Deku and some of his comrades see their armor all destroyed, fortunately there is only one person in the world who can work on it. And in Chapter 339, Mei does a great job of not only giving them a new armor and style, but also speaking a little encouragingly about the upcoming fight.

MHA #340: my nice spider friend?

This chapter is occasion for several things. First of all, we are already witnessing All Might’s explanation of the first part of the plan. This consists of doing everything possible to separate Tomura from All for One as much as possible, a distance of 10 km seems a good base. But it won’t be that easy as they can be very easily protected by all their minions however powerful they may be like the Crematorium. To do this, you must isolate them all and lead them into battle one by one.

The other part of the chapter is a moving exchange between Yoga and his main teacher, Shota Aizawa. Yoga is at the bottom of the hole, depressed and humiliated. The teacher, through his speech, knows how to find the right words to cheer him up and restore his self-confidence. Clearly the kind of conversations any student would love to hear from their teacher. But that’s not all, because the last plate marks the return of Shinsou! The character capable of giving mental commands to his opponents is back and will no doubt play a big role in the future. In any case, fans on Twitter didn’t wait to proclaim their delight at the events of this My Hero Academia #340 chapter. And if you want even more My Hero Academia in your life, know that a new themed game has just been released…

