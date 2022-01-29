This character from the Eternals could appear in the series

Moon Knight will be the next MCU Marvel series, coming to Disney+ on March 30th. Even though we know part of the cast, we still don’t know what the script will be about. But we can speculate, and according to some fans, there’s a strong possibility that an Eternals character will accompany our favorite schizophrenic.

Moon Knight: a welcome ally?

Recently revealed in an exciting trailer, Moon Knight is a character loved by comics fans who can’t wait to see what his adaptation will bring to the Disney+ series. Real name Marc Spector is a heavily Batman-inspired anti-hero who finds his originality in a particular form of mental dementia: the latter actually suffers from multiple personalities, one of whom is convinced to be the reincarnation of the Egyptian moon god, Chonsu. This is also a central point in the character’s relationship to himself and to others, as seen in the series’ trailer. By the way, will you be able to see that subtle Fantastic 4 cameo hiding in this one?

However, we don’t know everything about the cast of the series yet. And it is very likely that another supporting character from the MCU will appear in this film, in the person of Black Knight played by Kit Harrington, the great actor of Jon Snow from the Game of Thrones saga, but also the human of friend Sersi in Chloé Zhao’s The Eternal. One might imagine that the character would first appear in Blade or a Marvel series dedicated to him since the character of Mahershala Ali is obviously his friend according to the film’s final post-credits scene, but the comics reveal other elements. . The Black Knight and the Knight of the Moon have a lot more in common if you delve a little into their past.

Knight of a full moon night?

Indeed, Dane Whitman could be an interesting addition to Moon Knight. According to some fans, several points give hints, clues or usable elements to get them closer. The Moon Knight trailer confirms that the series will take place, at least in part, in London, where Dane lives. Investigating the Egyptian god who gives him his powers, Khonsu, might bring him closer as he works in a natural history museum. Museum, which can also be seen in the trailer. Should that happen, Mark and Dane will be united by a common dilemma: that of being drawn into and chained into ancient mysteries beyond their knowledge. Dane could understand Marc’s problems and help find answers that will also give him some answers to understand his sword, as violent and powerful as it is.

Black Knight and Moon Knight both fit into the mystical side of the MCU. Playing at the interface between these worlds would make sense. The two look very similar. Beyond their names, the two act in the shadows on behalf of a higher entity that grants them distinct powers. Otherwise, Marc Spector doesn’t have a huge relationship with the MCU characters. We know that he preferred to remain neutral during the Civil War (Captain America doesn’t want him because of his character as he prefers to kill criminals and Iron Man wants to capture him for the same reason), we’ve already seen however, in confrontation with the Punisher, who will also return soon. And the last published images, as well as the change of logo, were not to the liking of all the fans, who were very numerous to express their disgust.