This character could gain prominence in the sequel to the Disney + series

After the final episode of Season 2 of The Mandalorian, the topic that got everyone talking was, of course, the return of Luke Skywalker. But many other characters were in the party, like Mando, Boba Fett, Bo-Katan, who teamed up against Moff Gideon. However, one of the members of the Nite Owls appeared to be missing …

A Mandalorian who shines for its absence

Indeed, many fans regretted the absence of Ax Woves in this episode, however fateful it may be.

Huh, I kind of missed that. He needs more time! Come on baaaaack #axewoves https://t.co/qdfQ9swQzf

May you rest assured: A hint left by one of the cast members implies that they should be much more present in Season 3.

Ax Woves: More important next season?

On the occasion of the broadcast of The Sith Council podcast, Katee Sackhoff, Bo-Katan’s interpreter, was repeatedly asked about the absence of her buddy in the final battle to restore Grogu. For the actress, this separation would not be the simple fruit of chance. What’s more, it even implied that this particular feature would be explained in the next season of The Mandalorian.

He just wasn’t there and there is a reason for it. I’m not sure if that’s one of the things I can tell you. So I’m just gonna tell you it’s just not there.

Most likely, this could be the result of a side mission. His role could then become more unique and even more important in the cinematic universe of Star Wars. Ax Woves therefore seems largely ready to make up for the meager screen time. It remains to be seen whether his next appearances will meet our expectations.