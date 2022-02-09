This Cedric Diggory mystery was uncovered by Robert Pattinson

In 2005, the public discovered Robert Pattinson with the role of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Thanks to this role in the magical franchise presented by JK Rowling, the British actor will then continue in another license, Twilight, playing Edward Cullen and recently integrating the cast of Tenet by Christopher Nolan. During a recent interview for GQ, Pattinson returned to his first role in Harry Potter and revealed a secret about his character that he had been keeping since filming.

A very strange way of holding your wand

As a Harry Potter fan, you may have noticed that Cedric Diggory, played by Robert Pattinson, the Hufflepuff student chosen to represent Hogwarts at the Triwizard tournament, holds his wand in the least odd of ways.

Before being killed by Quedver, Voldemort’s servant, in his final moments, Cedric does not hold his wand like most other characters. In fact, he grips it with both hands, giving the impression that he’s holding a revolver.

His source of inspiration: Die Hard

Speaking to GQ, the British actor reverted to this way of holding his wand, explaining that holding it with one hand makes him stupid:

I remember holding a wand and thinking it would be so cheesy to hold it like a wand so I hold it in both hands like a gun and I thought I was in a die hard movie. I even think I close one eye when I look down like there’s a viewfinder.

It’s true that holding a wand without the special effects added in post-production can seem ridiculous on a film set. But on the one hand, the decision to hold his wand like a gun reinforces the defensive aspect of Cedric Diggory. We won’t know if this wand position would be ideal during a duel.

However, thanks to his participation in Harry Potter, Robert Pattinson was able to land the role of Edward Culen in Twilight and launch his career in cinema. He will play the next Batman in the Matt Reeves film, which is set to hit theaters on March 2nd.