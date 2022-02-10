This candidate is charged with manslaughter

This is the big deal currently revolving around the Koh Lanta Game Show reboot. In fact, one of this year’s contestants is being charged with manslaughter. At this stage of the trial, the candidate is considered innocent, but the TF1 channel would have done just fine without this type of publicity.

Koh Lanta: A firefighter charged with murder

Just days before the launch of the Koh Lanta reboot, Le Canard Enchaîné revealed last Tuesday that one of the Totem Maudit contestants, whose first episode will air on TF1 on February 22, faces manslaughter charges. Commander François, a 38-year-old firefighter, was indeed charged with manslaughter based on facts dating back to August 2016.

That day, Commander François intervened to try to extinguish a forest fire in the Hérault. A difficult and dangerous operation as Sergeant Jérémy died there at the age of only 24. Today, François and six other members of the department’s fire and rescue service are the subject of an in-depth investigation to explain the causes of death. They are suspected of “giving the troops inappropriate, sometimes contradictory orders and having inadequately trained them with unsuitable equipment”.

The reaction of the show’s producers

Currently, François and his colleagues are presumed innocent. Adventure Line Productions, which produces the Koh Lanta show, assured Le Canard Enchaîné to completely ignore these elements that recently appeared in the press:

The information concerning him was not public and falls under the confidentiality of the teaching.

People who want to be on the show are obviously required to disclose whether they have been convicted in the past. But since François is currently in treatment, it’s a little different:

François informed us that he had not been convicted and sent us an extract from his criminal record. His indictment does not call into question these elements as he is legally presumed innocent at this stage of the trial.

Sequel follows…