This campaign aims to transform the country’s oldest bullring into a cultural center

There is a campaign to convert this former bullring into a cultural center

The Zaratan association has set up crowdfunding for all those who want to help restore the site.

This is the oldest bullring in the country.

The Zaratan Association is an arts-related organization. One of the new projects is the renovation of an old bullring to be converted into a cultural center in the municipality of Azaruja in Évora.

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched, which has already raised more than four thousand euros out of the planned 250 thousand. The reconstruction of the building will take place in three phases, and if everything goes according to Zaratan’s plans, the programming of the new cultural center in Évora will start in October 2022.

The club discovered the site in 2014. The bullring, which the organization claims to be the oldest in the country, was already in ruins. Hence the idea of ​​transforming the space into a cultural center that could unite Lisbon (where Zaratan is headquartered) and Évora, creating an “open and dynamic environment that underpins current connections and seeks new networks with the artistic Panorama International “.