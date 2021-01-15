This brand new French series is already ending

Netflix just finished a series that recently hit the platform. The level of bad luck, this is a French series. But why would you give up on a project that seemed to have won the day it was released?

Final clap!

Last October, Netflix released a strange French production. Halfway between the fantastic and the historical, the series promised an Uchronia in a time of twists and turns, namely the French Revolution.

The show created by Aurélien Molas and Gaïa Guasti seemed to have conquered. When it was released, The Revolution was even ranked third among Netflix’s Most Watched Shows. However, the platform has just announced the end of the series.

Damien Couvreur, director of Netflix’s French series, explained this decision in an interview with Allociné.

Indeed, the revolution drew many members outside of France. For us, this is proof that France, its history and its heritage can interest an international audience. We won’t be extending the series for a second season, however, as the public got curious but didn’t find what they wanted.

French series that have trouble finding audiences

It sounds like a real sledgehammer for the showrunners. In fact, Seasons 2 and 3 had already been carefully considered by the writers at the head of the project. In addition, this particularly explains why the series ended on a giant cliffhanger.

The show had already planned to cover key years 1788 and 1789. New key figures of the French Revolution should also enter. Aurélien Molas explained to our colleagues at Première:

Season 1 will be the “blue” season, season 2 the “white” and season 3 the “red” with the storm on the Bastille.

Projects that are finally falling apart. The revolution then joined the circle of French series, which were canceled by Netflix after a season that already included Mariane and Osmosis.