This Black Panther actor is developing a series with a black Superman for HBO

Superheroes, there are millions of them, and while they look the same, they are all different. Thus, every superhero, whether at Marvel or DC Comics, can have many forms and just as many origins thanks to the magic of the multiverse, the paraphrases and the ancestry of the script. Today we’re interested in one of them that HBO wants to adapt in series.

A new HBO series

According to a report by Collider, the production company of Michael B. Jordan, who has already been seen in Black Panther or the excellent series The Whire / On Listening, is preparing a new series around the most famous superheroes of DC Comics. The script has reportedly already been written by an unknown writer and will mainly focus on the character of Val-Zod.

Because Val-Zod is the black equivalent of Superman! We already know that the days of Henry Cavill as Kal-El are numbered, even behind him. DC is considering restarting the character and their original story, so this series would fit the era of time better by being a very good way to restart the character’s chronology based on a new version of it. While Val-Zod is not entirely unknown to DC Comics fans, he is the second after Clark Kent to assume the identity of Superman.

Michael B. Jordan associated with the project

The idea of ​​a new Superman sparked a lot of discussion between DC and Warner Bros. and strong emotions among fans about which line to take for the character. To better suit the time, they were seduced by the idea of ​​choosing a colored actor to portray it. JJ Abrams and the studios seemed to hear that the reboot will star in Michael B. Jordan. They had discussed the project in the past, but now it seems clear that Jordan will take responsibility for what happens to the character of “Black Superman”.

All of this must of course be treated with caution for the time being. It is not yet known whether Jordan’s name will be associated with this series, whether he will actually become an actor or just a producer. Known for his acting skills, he’s just starting to experiment on the other side of the camera with Creed 3, slated for 2023. As one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors, it’s hard to tell right now about the project. He will also be featured in the next series What If …? on Disney +.

A character from the earth 2

The series would therefore be broadcast on the HBO Max platform. It will tell of a new genesis of Val-Zod. A Kryptonian who escaped from the planet Krypton with Kal-El and Kara Zor-El before it was destroyed. He hid from humanity for several years until the Wonders, the Justice League of Earth 2, came looking for him to face a Superman who was apparently brainwashed. It will ultimately be a Superman clone created by Darkseid named Brutaal.

While Val-Zod shares many similarities with Kal-El’s original values, she is a unique character with a lot of potential. We are now all excited to see what all of this could bring.