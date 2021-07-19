This billionaire is withdrawing his seat for some absurd reason

On July 11, Virgin Galactic and British billionaire Richard Branson surpassed Jeff Bezos’ longing for space escape. The Amazon tycoon will have to fly over the Karman Line on Tuesday, July 20, accompanied by some lucky chosen ones. Among them a wealthy customer who won his place at an auction. But a few days before departure, this lucky one canceled his visit for an absurd reason.

This Tuesday, July 20, at 8 a.m. (1 p.m. GMT), Jeff Bezos will have to fly into space aboard New Shepard, his rocket with a motor powered by liquid hydrogen and oxygen. The capsule and engine are then removed so that the lucky ones of the day can enjoy the weightlessness on board this new-generation tourist vehicle. A few minutes at 106 km altitude, a hobby that still costs a trifling $ 28 million to sit (a seat that was controversial at auction). But a few days before the big exit, it seems like Jeff Bezos’ N + 1 had privileges.

Blue Origin, the company responsible for the trip, announced that the auction big winner was unavailable this Tuesday, July 20th, due to a “calendar worry”. A date set some time ago, combined with an auction worth $ 28 million, reasons that are apparently not enough for the wealthy winner. Nevertheless, Blue Origin was able to recover quickly by offering the place to the second major prospect in the aforementioned auctions. In addition to Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark and Wally Fun, an 82-year-old aviation pioneer, Blue Origin’s first really paying customer becomes an 18-year-old Dutchman: Olivier Daemen.

A crew that will include the oldest and youngest astronaut in the history of space travel. Daemen is none other than the son of Joes Daemen, CEO and founder of Somerset Capitals, a Dutch mutual fund. Ultimately, Blue Origin does not want to limit itself to space travel. In fact, the company was founded with the goal of designing floating space colonies where artificial gravity enables millions of people to work and live there. A journey directly visible on the Blue Origin website.