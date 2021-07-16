This beloved version of Rick is finally about to make a comeback in Season 5

It’s been a couple of weeks since Rick & Morty aired its fifth season. A new episode of episodes that confronted fans of the series in particular with a particularly difficult episode. Episodes that keep spilling ink, especially as a popular version of Rick, could well make a comeback in the next few adventures.

soon a character in rick & morty again?

In the 5 seasons of the Rick & Morty series, many characters that are as atypical as they are charming and unforgettable have appeared. Mr Meesicks, Condorman (Birdperson in the original version) or Squanchy, characters who could benefit from one or more appearances on the screen and who have left the hearts of many fans. Characters that return to the screen from time to time depending on the adventures of the famous duo.

One of the most popular characters in the Rick & Morty universe is the outstanding Pickle Rick. Discovered in 2017 on the occasion of the third episode of the series’ third season, Rick-ornichon meant a heavy blow to the series in French. And for good reason it is thanks to this episode that Rick & Morty won an Emmy Award, namely the Primetime Emmy Award for the best animation program in 2018. A special character who will have benefited from a cameo in the following season, although the character hasn’t made a big return to screen since then.

However, if we are to believe Scott Marder, the show runner on the show, Pickle Rick could make his big return to the big screen soon. In an interview with Monsters & Critics, the American revived fans’ hopes:

“I won’t say much about him. We talk a lot about him in the writers’ room because he shaped pop culture. I won’t say more.”

Pickle Rick is still present in the minds of the fans as well as in the writers’ room. A popular character who has a chance to make a comeback in future episodes. And for good reason, Marder plays the card of caution while teasing a possible future recurrence. It wouldn’t be the first time a beloved supporting character push the story forward again with an episode dedicated to their little human. It remains to be seen whether Pickle Rick’s return will come in season 5 or in the following seasons.