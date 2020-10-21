This beautiful ViewSonic 24 inch 144 Hz 1 ms gaming monitor is currently available at a great price.

If you’re looking for a gaming monitor with good gaming specs, the ViewSonic XG2405 is currently seeing a good drop in price thanks to a promo code.

ViewSonic XG2405: 144 Hz and 1 ms!

The ViewSonic XG2405 has a beautiful 24-inch diagonal with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels that can be easily carried out on your desk. In addition, it has good arguments for gamers as it has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a response time of just 1 ms. They therefore have very good flowability and reactivity.

You should also know that ViewSonic built AMD Freesync technology into this screen so that it syncs with your graphics card to avoid tearing and skipping images. You’ll be even smoother than on a screen without this techno.

This model also has 2 other technologies:

Low blue light: anti-blue light filter Flicker-free: anti-flicker filter

The first reduces harmful light and the second reduces eye strain.

In terms of connectivity, we have 2 HDMI connections, a DisplayPort and a 3.5 mm jack output.

The price for the ViewSonic XG2405 was 199 euros, but with the DISPLAY code, which is valid until October 22, 2020, it only fell to 169 euros. Hurry up! Otherwise, the AOC game model is always on offer.

Why crack on this screen?

144 Hz and 1 ms for gaming Eye Filters A good price for a great screen

