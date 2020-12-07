This beautiful 4K 100Hz HDR10 + QLED TV from Samsung is available at a great price

If you want to take advantage of the end of the year to change your TV, we just have a great QLED model from Samsung.

Samsung QE55Q80T: a great LED TV

The Samsung QE55Q80T is a 2020 model with a very nice diagonal of 55 inches or about 138 cm using the QLED technology proposed by the brand. The control panel of this TV offers a refresh rate of 100 Hz and HDR10 + and HLG compatibility. If you want to connect a PC to play, you should know that it is AMD FreeSync compatible. This means that it adapts to your graphics card to avoid skipping and tearing frames.

In terms of connectivity, we have:

4 HDMI ports 2 USB ports 1 optical output

Also know that you can install your favorite applications as well as those of your services like Netflix, Prime Video, MyCanal, Disney + and many others.

With the Samsung QE55Q80T you are guaranteed to have a great visual experience and at the moment it is 999 euros instead of 1499 euros. In addition, a reimbursement offer of 200 euros can be made directly on the brand’s website. In the end it will cost you 799 euros! And to check out the cult Batman series, here’s an offer on the box.

Why crack

100 Hz refresh rate HDR10 + compatibility AMD FreeSync technology

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.