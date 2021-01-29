This battle simulation is free for a limited time

What if orcas clash with WWII soldiers? Perhaps you have already asked yourself this question. If so, you probably haven’t found an answer …

Create your own battles

To help you bring your filthiest fantasies to life, the war game Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator has made itself for free. This way, you can imagine your own battles by placing more than ten thousand units.

Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator is sandboxed production, which means you have a lot of freedom to create whatever comes to mind. This way, for example, you can have an army of chickens and medieval soldiers clash.

When it launched, the game wasn’t particularly well received on Steam. However, the platform decided that you can get an idea for yourself by making the simulation for free.

Good news never arrives alone

Remember, this game is exclusive to the PC. To get it for free, you must add it to your library before February 1, 2020 (7:00 p.m.). Once you’re done, you can keep Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator at no additional cost.

Good news that should inspire many of you. Especially since major projects currently seem to be in preparation. Indeed, the Brilliant Game Studios development team has annoyed the imminent arrival of an “epic” announcement regarding Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator.

To get the game for free, click here.