This artist realizes his self-portrait every day under the influence of various drugs

In March 1995, artist Bryan Lewis Saunders made a promise to himself: to take his self-portrait every day. He currently has 11,200. From 2000, however, he decided to spice up his challenge. In a project called “Under the Influence” he undertakes the creation of his self-portrait under the influence of psychotropic substances every day.

Drugs as a source of inspiration

A project that causes some brain injuries and many hospital stays, not without risk. As a result, the artist was looking for experiences that could influence his perception of himself. A result that is more than convincing after the various designs on offer. Today we invite you to discover 66 of his self-portraits taken under the influence of drugs. To learn more about the artist, visit his website.

# 1 absinthe

# 2 ATIVAN / haloperidol

# 3 Abilify

# 4 alcohol

# 5 zolpidem

# 6 Morphine IV

Bath salt No. 7

# 8 cocaine

# 9 Dilaudid

# 10 carbon monoxide

# 11 DMT

# 12 hallucinogenic mushrooms

# 13 LSD

# 14 opium

# 15 abilify / XANAX / ATIVAN

# 16 CELEXA

# 17 unknown

# 18 two bottles of cough syrup

# 19 Dilodid / morphine

Heroin # 20

# 21 inhale

# 22 marijuana

# 23 marijuana

# 24 PCP

# 25 buspirone

# 26 methamphetamine

# 27 lithium

# 28 nitrous oxide

# 29 inhale

# 30 hydrocodone / OXYCODON / XANAX

# 31 CLONAZÉpam

# 32 Lortab

# 33 marijuana

# 34 TRAMADOL

# 35 NBOME

# 36 ADDERALL

# 37 butalbital

# 38 cannabis oil

# 39 Cefalexin

# 40 hydrocodone / oxycodone

# 41 khat

Nicotine Pastille No. 42 (after 2 months of smoking cessation)

# 43 Novocaine

# 44 oxycodone

# 45 oxycodone

# 46 1 glass of “Pruno”

# 47 Soma

# 48 trazodone

# 49 Valium

# 50 Valium IV

# 51 xanax

# 52 break up

# 53 amphetamine

# 54 ziprasidone

# 55 hashish

# 56 Skuff

# 57 Risperidone

# 58 methylphenidate

# 59 Salvia divinorum

# 60 Thiopental

# 61 Valium iv

# 62 sertraline

# 63 Zyprexa

# 64 Cyclobenzaprine

# 65 nitrous oxide / VALIUM IV

# 66 quetiapine