This artist realizes his self-portrait every day under the influence of various drugs
In March 1995, artist Bryan Lewis Saunders made a promise to himself: to take his self-portrait every day. He currently has 11,200. From 2000, however, he decided to spice up his challenge. In a project called “Under the Influence” he undertakes the creation of his self-portrait under the influence of psychotropic substances every day.
Drugs as a source of inspiration
A project that causes some brain injuries and many hospital stays, not without risk. As a result, the artist was looking for experiences that could influence his perception of himself. A result that is more than convincing after the various designs on offer. Today we invite you to discover 66 of his self-portraits taken under the influence of drugs. To learn more about the artist, visit his website.