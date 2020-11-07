This artist paints scenes from Star Wars on old paintings bought at flea markets

Star Wars is a cult and generational saga and inspires many artists around the world. On several occasions we have focused on the work of talented artists who pay tribute to the world of George Lucas, such as this artist who envisioned his favorite heroes in nineteenth-century painting versions.

Today we drive to Ohio, America, where Dave, an artist with a passion for flea markets and flea markets, exhibits paintings of a certain genre in his shop “Arrowhead Vintage and Handmade Goods”. In fact, he paints scenes from Star Wars on old paintings he found in flea markets. TIE, TB-TT, Master Yoda or even R2-D2 hunters either disturb the tranquility of a landscape or, on the contrary, blend in with unsettling ease. A goldsmith’s work.

Also note that if Dave seems to have some penchant for Star Wars, the artist is also paying tribute to other great pop culture works, be it The Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, The Iron Giant, Blanche Snow and the Seven Dwarfs, Godzilla and Howl’s Moving Castle by Hayao Miyazaki. You can find all of his work on the official website of his shop.

