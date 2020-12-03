World
This artist makes one crazy mask every day of delivery
While some consider wearing a mask a chore, others have chosen to have fun. The limitation is starting to get long and styling the piece of fabric has become a necessary step for some artists.
26 masks and just as many references
This is especially true for the Austrian Matthias Kretschmer, who created several stylish masks on the occasion of his second delivery. Between homages and references to pop culture, the artist manages to make fun of what still annoys everyone.