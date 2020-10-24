This artist imagines what these 50 Pokémon would look like if they were humans
What would Pokémon look like if they were humans? If you have ever asked yourself the question, today we give you the answer thanks to the drawings by artist Lady Endifi.
50 Pokémon turned into humans
Pokémon entered our lives over 20 years ago. Nintendo’s little monsters have seen a lot of adjustments and are about to see more. Her many adventures inspire different artists. Today we present you the creations of Chey, also known as Endifi or Frosty. This freelance artist suffers from osteogenesis imperfecta which forces her to use a wheelchair. She can’t walk, but she loves to draw. She therefore spends her time making new creations. One of her favorite subjects is Pokémon, and she has had fun imagining them if they were human for a while. A great work that we want you to discover immediately. Find out what these 50 Generation 1 and 2 Pokémon would look like if they were humans.
Ultra limited stock for our Halloween box!
🎃 Pamper yourself this Halloween 💀 with the new special Mr Jack Hitek Box! Receive a maximum of products with a market value of around € 75 for only € 39.99. Find out more here
1) Mental
2) Noctali
3) Bulbasaur
4) Charmander
5) Reptincel
6) gate tank
7) Caiminus
8) Stari
9) Macronium
10) Germignon
11) Lokhlass
12) Snorlax
13) Leviator
14) Aligator
15) Feurisson
16) Kabuto
17) Qulbutoke
18) Aquali
19) Grolem
20) Voltali
21) Unknown
22) Pikachu
23) Otaria
24) Kicklee
25) Aeromite
26) Amonita
27) Doduo
28) onyx
29) spectrum
30) Voltorb
31) Squirtle
32) Abra
33) Excelangue
34) Charizard
35) Herbizarre
36) Joliflor
37) Dragonite
38) Rafflesia
39) Eevee
40) Metamorph
41) gallop
42) kangaroo
43) Typhlosion
44) Florizarre
45) Noad Koko
46) Hericendre
47) Carabaffe
48) Magikarp
49) Empiflor
50) rhinoceros
If there’s more to discover, visit the artist’s Instagram account.