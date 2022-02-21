This Artist Imagines What These 50 Pokémon Would Look Like If They Were Humans (Part 2)

This Artist Imagines What These 50 Pokémon Would Look Like If They Were Humans (Part 2)

Last October we invited you to discover the creations of Lady Endifi, an artist who asked herself the question: what might Pokémon look like if they were humans. 50 creations can be found right there, now accompanied by a second batch.

50 new Pokémon turned into humans

Lady Endifi, also known as Chey and Frosty, imagined what Pokémon might look like if they were humans. For this project, the artist focused on first and second generation Pokémon while drawing on later generation additions like Mega Evolutions. This artist with osteogenesis imperfecta is forced to use a wheelchair to get around. But even if his legs give out, his hands are full of talent. The proof is with 50 new Pokémon turned into humans to discover just below.

#1 Fish King

#2 Pisces Mermaid

#3 Hypocean

#4 Hypotreme

#5 Mega Kangaroo

#6 Saquedeneu

#7 lucky guy

#8 Rhino

#9 smogogo

#10 Snoops

#11 Strappy

#12 asterisks

#13 circumcision

#14 magmar

#15 Mr. mime

#16 Lipoutou

#17 Bug

#18 Mega Bug

#19 grodrive

#20 Baudrive

#21 electr

#22 Mega Charizard x

#22 cops

#23 Smogo

#24 Tygnon

#25 Boners

#26

#27 Egg Knot

#28 Kraboss

#29 Porygone

#30 crabs

#31 Mega Gyarados

#32 hypnomad

#33 soporific

#34 Kabutops

#35 Chromatic Mega Ectoplasm

#36 Amonistar

#37 pterosaurs

#38 Mega Ptera

#39 Mega Ectoplasm

#40 items

#41 Elector

#42 Sulfur

#43 minidraco

#44 Dragon

#45 Ectoplasm

#46

#47 mewtwo

#48 Mega Mewtwo y

#49 Mega Mewtwo x

#50 stars

And if you want to prolong the fun, don’t hesitate to discover or rediscover these Pokémon created by an AI that deserve to exist.