This artist imagines the Disney characters in evil and gothic looks

Everyone knows the Disney characters as they appear on the screen in studio animation films. They are well dressed, well made up, and good in every way. It must be said that they have to appeal to a family audience. Just that an artist had fun imagining them from a different angle, with different looks and styles than we know them.

New looks for Disney characters

In fact, that artist is Lexis Vanhecke offering to make our favorite Disney characters new. The artist also shares her work on social networks, especially TikTok, where she collects 16 million likes and 1.2 million fans.

Lexis envisions new looks that are much less conventional than the ones we’re used to for these animated characters. She gives them a style that makes them feel like teenagers or young adults, sometimes a little wicked, gothic and less classic than their original look.

We let you discover his work below.

Hercules

Mulan

Prince Naveen

Shang

Snow white

Quite

Ariel

Pocahantas

Alice

Prince Eric

jasmine

Cinderella

dusk

Tiana

Elsa

Aladdin

Hades

Moana

Rapunzel

Meg

Tarzan