This artist draws 47 celebrities as popular characters

Elena Morgun offers amazing and whimsical art. She draws celebrities in the guise of pop culture characters that they might embody or that they have already interpreted. We offer you a selection of 47 of his great creations. To find out more, visit her Instagram.

# 1 Maisie Williams in Coraline

# 2 Scarlet Johansson as Anastasia

# 3 Zoe Kravitz IN KIDA

# 4 Emma Stone AS JESSIE

# 5 Taylor Swift IN TINCH FAIRY

# 6 ZENDAYA IN LILO

# 7 Emma Watson AS ANNA

# 8 Emilia Clarke AS THE CHRISTMAS ELF

# 9 Michael Ealy IN PRINZ NAVEEN

# 10 Gal Gadot EN Vidia

# 11 Tom Hanks in Woody

# 12 Lily Collins in Snow White

# 13 Ariana Grande in Megara

# 14 Millie Bobby Brown looks pretty

# 15 Megan Fox IN THE LITTLE MERMAID VANESSA

# 16 Ian Somerhalder AS PRINCE ERIC

# 17 JOEY KING in the Hackwrench gadget

# 18 Helena Bonham Carter in Yzma

# 19 Margot Robbie in Elsa

# 20 Anne Hathaway as the wicked witch

# 21 Cate Blanchett in Galadriel

# 22 Jacob Elordi as Prince Philip

# 23 Natalie Portman as Queen Clarion

# 24 Elle Fanning as Sleeping Beauty

# 25 Chris Hemsworth at the Zeus

# 26 Envangeline Lilly in Tauriel

# 27 Mia Wasikowska as Alice

# 28 Ariana Grande IN GRINCH

# 29 Rami Malek IN JAFAR

# 30 Zayn Malik AS ALADDIN

# 31ELLE FANNING IN THE EVERGREEN

# 32 Halle Bailey in Ariel

# 33 Amybeth Mcnulty as Anne

# 34 Lupita Nyong’o in Iridessa

# 35 FREYA ALLAN EN ciri

# 36 Henry Cavill in Geralt

# 37 JENNIFER ANISTON IN RACHEL

# 38 Chloë Grace Moretz in Sailor Moon

# 39 Charlize Theron in atomic blonde

# 40 Madelaine Petsch in Rosetta

# 41 Lucy Liu in Simone Grove

# 42 Jessica Alba in the fawn

# 43 camila mendes en ondine

# 44 anya chalotra in yennefer

# 45 liv tyler in arwen

# 46 Tom Hardy in James Delaney

# 47 Mads Mikkelsen in the Hannibal lecture