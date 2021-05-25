This artist creates fascinating murals

Fiorella Silva is the name of the artist behind these grandiose and refreshing murals. The young woman of Argentine origin paints many wild animals in lively and colorful frescoes.

Inspirational birds

Street art fascinates many people, at least it never leaves you indifferent. It is indeed very pleasant to see decorated sections of wall rather than the gray and repetitive facades of the cities. The pictures let you escape for a moment and Fio Silva’s work has been recognized all over the world.

The young woman, recently named a “Distinguished Citizen” by Hurlingham (Buenos Aires), stands out from other street artists for the size of her frescoes and the life she breathes into her works.

Born in Argentina from Buenos Aires, Fio Silva began painting on the street about ten years ago, initially sporadically and in order to earn some money, later as a one-off job.

“I’ve loved painting on the street ever since a friend gave me spray paint and we went painting with people who already painted the street. I loved the whole experience, shared that time, discovered new neighborhoods, people passing by taken and the possibility of drawing on a large scale. “

Birds in flight and in bright colors have become Fio Silva’s signature, they appear again and again in his work.

“I love to paint birds and I have no idea why. In all honesty, I like to spend time painting to express the idea of ​​movement or force.”

So here are his most beautiful creations:

# 1

# 2

# 3

# 4

# 5

# 6

# 7

# 8th

# 9

# 10

# 11

# 12

# 13

# 14

# fifteen

# 16

# 17

# 18

# 19

# 20

# 21

# 22

# 23

# 24

# 25

# 26

# 27

# 28

# 29

# 30

# 31

# 32

# 33

# 34

# 35

# 36

# 37

# 38

# 39

# 40

# 41

# 42

# 43

# 44

# 45

# 46

# 47

# 48

# 49

# 50

