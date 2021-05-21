This artist creates 40 miniature works full of details in her own hands

When you are told “artist”, chances are that the first painting that comes to mind is that of a painter equipped with a brush borrowed from acrylic to delicately apply the paint to a canvas.

Obviously, contemporary art has a myriad of other forms and media. Body art, which principle is using your body as a base, is a very great way to express your creativity in other ways.

Contemporary Iranian-Italian artist Golsa Golchini has made it one of his main activities. Although she likes to exhibit paintings in galleries in the classic way, the Milanese woman also likes to transcribe everyday images in an unusual way.

To do this, she creates scenes herself that are worth vacation photos, and the result is breathtaking! On the agenda: skiers racing down snow-capped phalanxes, swimmers diving into a palm tree that has been transformed into a swimming pool, or even an abyss full of detail and realism.

We let you discover all of this below through 40 photos that you can also find on his Instagram account.

# 1

# 2

# 3

# 4

# 5

# 6

# 7

# 8th

# 9

# 10

# 11

# 12

# 13

# 14

# fifteen

# 16

# 17

# 18

# 19

# 20

# 21

# 22

# 23

# 24

# 25

# 26

# 27

# 28

# 29

# 30

# 31

# 32

# 33

# 34

# 35

# 36

# 37

# 38

# 39

# 40

# 41

#BONUS: