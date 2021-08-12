This artificial intelligence recreated portraits of historical and fictional characters (part 2)

A few months ago we presented the work of Bas Uterwijk, a Dutch artist known on social media under the pseudonym Ganbrood. The latter is back today with new portraits of historical and fictional characters that have been reconstructed using artificial intelligence to give us a realistic version of their looks.

Ultra-realistic portraits thanks to artificial intelligence

It is true that our portrayal of historical figures is based on paintings by great names in the arts. The latter, however, were themselves influenced by the artistic currents and techniques of the time. Hence, there is a good chance that these personalities depicted in the paintings don’t quite match what they might have looked like in reality.

Thanks to the work of the artist using works of art and artificial intelligence through constantly improving applications, he offers us a new series of portraits of characters that have shaped our history, but also fictional characters from mythology who appear real. We invite you to discover the result of his work below.

Nefertiti

Akhenaten

Aphrodite

Tutankhamun

Apollo

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Doom guy

Jesus Christ (based on Da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi)

Michelangelo’s David

Cleopatra

Elizabeth I.

Mary Shelley (author of Frankenstein)

Lilith (female demon in Jewish tradition)

Portraits of Fayum # 1

Portraits of Fayum # 2

Portraits of Fayum # 3

Queen Tuya

Anne Lister

Isabella Brant

Sofonisba Anguissola

Judith Jans Leyster

Portrait of a Young Man by Vincenzo Catena