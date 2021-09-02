This Artificial Intelligence Imagines What These 27 Celebrities Looked Like When They Were Young (Part 2)

In a previous article, we featured 28 celebrities who introduced themselves as young through artificial intelligence. Today we invite you to discover a new selection of 21 young celebrities.

Artificial intelligence, often abbreviated as AI, is a method of imitating human intelligence that is based on algorithms. It enables computers to think and act like humans. One of his skills is photo retouching. Artificial intelligence is able to recreate a face from the stored information, to rejuvenate a face or, on the contrary, to age it. Without further ado, discover what these 27 well-known public figures look like who imagined themselves young after an artificial intelligence.

# 1 Michael J. Fox

# 2 Matt Damon

# 3 Scarlett Johansson

# 4 John Travolta

# 5 Rihanna

# 6 Barack Obama

# 7 Lady Gaga

# 8 Will Smith

# 9 Mark Zuckerberg

# 10 Rowan Atkinson

# 11 Celine Dion

# 12 Robert Downey JR.

# 13 Susan Sarandon

# 14 Sylvester Stallone

# 15 Paris Hilton

# 16 Justin Bieber

# 17 Reese Witherspoon

# 18 Ed Sheeran

# 19 Jennifer Lopez

# 20 Whitney Houston

# 21 Antonio Banderas

# 22 Madonna

# 23 Demi Moore

# 24 Michael Jackson

# 25 Tina Turner

# 26 Rita Hayworth

# 27 Luisa Brunet

If you enjoyed this article, you will surely like to discover what these 15 Disney characters look like in a realistic version based on an artificial intelligence.

