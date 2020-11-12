World
This artificial intelligence imagines 51 realistic versions of cartoon characters
What would popular cartoon characters look like in a realistic version? This is the whole work of the artist Darky Artist who combined artificial intelligence with his skills in Photoshop. Result? A bluff job and real graphic skills like Tiana, Belle, Ben 10 or Light Yagami. To learn more about this artist, visit his Instagram.
# 1 Flynn driver – Rapunzel
