This anime annihilates Mortal Kombat, Godzilla VS Kong and breaks many records

The cinemas are scheduled to reopen in France on May 19th, but some cinemas around the world have already reopened their doors. The program isn’t very big at the moment, but that doesn’t stop some films from breaking records. Mortal Kombat and Godzilla VS Kong, who are the blockbusters of the moment, were put down by an unexpectedly hit anime.

An anime stronger than Spirited Away

Anime is becoming increasingly popular with audiences, and it’s not for nothing that Attack on Titan is a real phenomenon on Netflix. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis, movie and series fans have had no choice but to turn to streaming platforms. Fortunately, the cinemas reopening is coming soon and you can enjoy a new Japanese animated film that is already a big box-office hit. Everyone’s talking about Mortal Kombat and Godzilla VS Kong right now, but another film is coming to the box office. In contrast to the other two, which will only be available from us at VOD, you can discover Demon Slayer from May 19th: the Infinity Train.

The film is already an international success, last weekend it was better than Mortal Kombat and Godzilla VS Kong in American cinemas. It has grossed over $ 34 million at the US box office, putting it behind Pokémon: Mewto Strikes Back and Pokémon 2: The Power Is In. You the third highest ranked Japanese animated film in the US. Even louder, Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train is already the top-grossing Japanese animated film in the world with sales of 428 million US dollars. It overtakes Spirited Away, which was number one for 20 years.

Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train will be released on May 19th, the day the theaters reopen. While we wait to discover the film, we invite you to discover the trailer.