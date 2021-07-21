this animated film is THE platform’s biggest hit in its category

Netflix regularly updates its catalog by adding and removing certain works. Films, series and documentaries are therefore in constant motion, although the platform’s original creations have a chance to survive. Animated films are a huge hit there, although one title dominates Netflix’s statistics, a film that was also released this year.

Animation at the top of the audience

Hansel and Gretel, secret agents, Le Dragon-Génie or New Generation, animated films are on the rise on Netflix. In general, animated films even manage to win a spot at the Oscars, such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which can boast of being named the best animated film in the 2019 Oscar edition. A kind of film that you like, even more than usual, it seems. Netflix understands this and is continually expanding its catalog to go in that direction. An initiative that pleases, especially since the quality of the work follows. So the most-watched animated film on the platform was eventually shared by Netflix, a casual reminder that the latter was released that year.

The most watched animated film in the platform’s history was released just a few months ago. A strength for Netflix, especially since this animated film is an original creation. However, the SVOD giant hasn’t turned out to be the worst in the industry since the production was signed by the Phil Lord / Chris Miller duo. And if their names don’t tell you, you know it was this duo that was hired to produce Spider-Man: New Generations. A talented duo who manage to shine again through another Hollywood production.

On the occasion of a letter of intent to its investors, Netflix shared the audience of many of its works that were released between last April and June 30th. The American platform took the opportunity to announce that the most-watched animated film in its catalog was released during this period. And you can probably imagine it, but this film is none other than The Mitchell vs. the Machines, the excellent animated film from Sony Pictures Animation. In the first 28 days of broadcasting, the film was seen by more than 53 million viewers. The two most popular films for the same period remain Fatherhood with Kevin Hart and Army of the Dead by Zack Snyder with 74 and 75 million views, respectively.

A highly valued film that quickly found itself in the top 10 most popular films in France when it was released. An animation and an unusual sound that seduces immediately. These productions prove that animated films can produce excellent results. Very good films that quickly find their audience, especially since the visibility of Netflix helps a lot. It remains to be seen whether Netflix will turn to Sony Pictures Animation again for a new project.