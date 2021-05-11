This animated film from the makers of Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse is a hit on the platform

The Netflix catalog brings us new content on a regular basis. We already had the opportunity to discover the catalog for June, but in the meantime we need to take advantage of the platform’s latest finds, and in particular the most successful animated film of the moment. Get ready for a fun universe that will appeal to the whole family.

The animated film currently running on Netflix

The Mitchell Vs The Machines is an animated film produced by Sony Pictures Animation, originally intended to be called “Disconnected”. Directed by Mike Rianda, this animated film was produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who previously worked on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse project (also known as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in France). In short, the film follows the adventures of a dysfunctional family who must save the earth during a robot riot on a road trip.

The characters are colorful, with Katie Mitchell the mom who is an eccentric filmmaker, Rick the nature obsessed (and totally technophobic) dad from Michigan, a kid who goes through some clashes with his dad Rick or the Monchi dog, and many more .

What is the Mitchell worth versus the machine animation film?

The Mitchell versus the Machines is a huge hit for the platform as the animated film has been in the top 10 trends since it was released on Netflix in late April. Today, Tuesday, May 11, 2019, the film even made it onto the trend podium. How can you explain such a success?

First of all, the hectic pace of this animated film immediately puts us in the mood. We quickly switch between comic scenes, action scenes and much more intimate scenes so that we too are caught in the heat of the moment. You’ll become another member of this crazy family and for good reason: the characters are very well-written and it’s easy to identify with one or the other of the characters whose adventures you’re following. We are also happy to see a film that extols the virtues of abnormality, as this animated film goes beyond the comic strip and contains beautiful messages that can make everyone think, including children.

Internet users talk about it

Internet users were quick to express their opinions on Twitter, and the latter at least agree in this animated film, as you will see:

No, I really have to see the movie “Mitchell vs. the Machines”, it’s just huge

May 4, 2021

Mitchell is against the machines … Le Tigre is only available as a soundtrack for the soundtrack! The Tiger

The story and animation above pic.twitter.com/aCokpbT4Dp

May 6, 2021

I’m not going to be super original, but Les Mitchells vs the Machines is really great: fun, intelligent, and with a real visual style. After the Spider-Verse, the Lord / Miller duo is definitely one of the most interesting animation producers of the moment. pic.twitter.com/caqC4g98fd

May 6, 2021

Mitchell against the machines, it’s VALID / 20 BORDEL

May 8, 2021

Will there be a better animated film than The Mitchell vs. the Machines in 2021 or not? I think the game is already folded

May 4, 2021

I finally saw the Mitchell against the machines and I admit I was very surprised! The animation technique is very original by mixing drawings, 3D animations and real photos. Nice job @NetflixFR feasting on this movie!

May 8, 2021

And you, on your side, are you planning to see The Mitchell vs. the Machines? We let you answer our survey as well as in our comment area! And if you want to discover another animated film, but this time a Japanese animation, we can offer you a closer look at the latest addition to the platform, Yasuke.