This Ambilight 4K UHD Android LED TV is under 570 euros

Many brands are at war on TVs. Some are all about the display technology, others are about the operating system and features. For example, we have Samsung’s Neo-QLED technology, at Philips it’s Ambilight to erase the edges of the screen. If this technology has convinced you, the Philips 55PUS7906 is currently on offer for less than 570 euros.

Philips 55PUS7906: it has everything you would expect from a 4K TV

The 55PUS7906 from Philips is equipped with a 55-inch panel, i.e. around 139 cm, with 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels). This model is HDR compatible (HDR10+, HDR HLG, Dolby Vision), which means you get great viewing quality that’s as close as possible to that of the director.

As explained above, Philips developed the Ambilight technology. These are LED strips that are located on the back of TVs and diffuse the ambient light in relation to what you’re watching, making you forget about the frame of your TV. After trying it out, you will no longer be able to do without it.

On the operating system side, we are on Android TV with access to the Google Play Store and its applications (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, MyCanal, YouTube, Twitch, Molotov, Spotify, Deezer, etc.). Don’t forget about Google Assistant compatibility.

For connectivity, you have to rely on WiFi and Bluetooth.

The Philips 55PUS7906 is 569.99 euros instead of an average of 649 euros. In the same price range we also have a TCL under Android TV.

