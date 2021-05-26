This amazing prediction would create the billionaire’s fate

An incredible, nearly 70-year-old prediction could be one of the craziest of the 20th century, as it would have guessed that the craziest Elon Musk would achieve something in the years to come. This prediction comes from a novel published in 1952 by a former German engineer under the Nazi regime.

The Mars Project

The passage appears in the second half of the novel The Mars Project. The author, who is none other than engineer Werhner Von Braun, predicted the colonization of the planet Mars in 2026. In this science fiction book, the engineer explains that Mars is ruled by ten men led by a ruler elected by universal suffrage for five years under the name or title of Elon. This term doesn’t actually refer to anyone but to a monarchical title like a king. The engineer develops his considerations a little more on the type of government and writes that two chambers of parliament are responsible for promulgating the laws, which are then carried out by Elon and his administration. In the end, we are pretty close to a current democratic regime.

December 30, 2020

Werhner Von Braun, a controversial past

The author of the book has a turbulent past. Disappeared more than 40 years ago, he joined the NSDAP in 1940 and joined the SS. Werhner Von Braun was particularly distinguished by the fact that he was one of the main architects of German V2 ballistic missiles, several thousand of which were fired at the civilian population, especially during the bombings in Great Britain.

After the end of World War II, he and 80 other scientists and engineers were recruited by the United States to bring their expertise to Uncle Sam’s land against the Soviet Union. He was once again a key player in the conquest of space, particularly during the development of Saturn V, for the lunar expedition. Despite his heroics and undeniable genius, he remains struck by his closeness to National Socialism.