This amazing 24-inch AOC gaming monitor with a frequency of 144 Hz and a latency of 1 ms is available at a great price

If you want a responsive and super smooth screen to enjoy your favorite games on, here is a great plan for the AOC 24G2U / BK Gaming Monitor.

AOC 24G2U / BK: 144 Hz, 1 Ms and FreeSync compatible

The AOC 24G2U / BK is a gaming monitor, and the latter has a few arguments to make. First of all, it’s 23.9-inch diagonal with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, but where it stands out from the competition is in the specs. The panel offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a response time of less than 1 ms, so you get a crisp, fluid and engaging picture, especially since it is compatible with FreeSync. As a reminder, this technology makes it possible to synchronize the images on the graphics card with those on the screen in order to avoid ghosting and image jumps.

To reduce eye strain and avoid eye damage, the AOC 24G2U / B has a flicker protection filter and a blue light filter.

For connectivity you need 2 HDMI 1.4 and 1 DisplayPort 1.2 ports and 4 USB 3.0 ports to connect your peripherals.

It takes 179 euros for this screen, while it was around 200 euros recently, a small discount but a great screen to play with! To complete your equipment, we also have the Astro Gaming A50 headset with charging station.

Why fall for this model?

Refresh rate and latency Freesync compatibility Eye filter

