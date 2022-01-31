This AI creates 23 realistic versions of cartoon characters

Do you know the artist Hidreley? This active Instagram user uses artificial intelligence to imagine what celebrities would look like if they hadn’t died or if these historical figures existed.

To carry out his work, the artist combined Photoshop with three mobile applications, FaceApp (face editor), Gradiente (application that allows you to find out what a star looks like) and Remini (used to improve the definition of photos).

Make way for cartoon characters today. From The Simpsons to Up or Frozen, here are 23 realistic versions of characters from the biggest animated movies.

#1 Bart Simpson

#2 Snow White

#3 Frozen

#4 Kristoff

#5 JohnSmith

#6 Hans

#7 Isabela Madrigal

#8 Lady Tremaine

#9 Olive Oil

#10 Peter Pan

#11 Aladdin

#12 Anna

#13 Rapunzel

#14 Ned Flanders

#15 Pocahontas

#16 Milhouse

#17 Jasmine

#18 Tinkerbell

#19 The Little Mermaid

#20 Vaiana

#21 Karl Friedrichson

#22 Eric

#23 Moe

