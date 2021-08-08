This AI can predict the time of your death with precision

If you thought Google already knew a lot about you, you might be confused about the sequel. Because his relentless pursuit of knowledge has taken a somewhat frightening but medically useful turn lately.

Google medical brain ai

A study recently published in npj Medical Medicine uses a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) that Google’s Medical Brain team has been working on. This AI has been trained to predict the likelihood that patients entering the hospital will leave alive.

A test of its algorithm showed that it can predict the likelihood of death with an accuracy of 95%, which is much better than the “Early Warning Score” used in hospitals, which is a tool used to facilitate clinical assessment of patients by early detection of deterioration in their clinical status State.

In one case reported in the study, a patient with advanced breast cancer was hospitalized. Since her lungs were full of fluid, she was examined by several doctors and given a CT scan. According to the hospital rating, she had a 9.3% chance of dying during her stay based on her vital signs such as respiratory rate, blood pressure, and pulse.

Google’s AI conducted its own investigation on the same patient and, according to the study researchers, evaluated 175,639 data contained in her file. This included data that are normally not taken into account when evaluating patients. The AI ​​was able to access data previously inaccessible, such as PDFs of notes from doctors and nurses indicating signs of malignant pleural effusion (fluid build-up around the lungs) and potential risk.

Using this data, the AI ​​estimated that the patient’s risk of death during her stay was 19.9%. She died 10 days after admission. Because Google’s AI took into account more data than the hospital’s standard rating system, it was able to make a more accurate prediction.

more accurate diagnoses than humans

Overall, the study showed that the AI ​​was able to predict patient mortality 24 hours after admission with an accuracy of 95% in one of the hospitals tested and 93% in the other. These results are significantly better than those of the traditional hospital predictive model (the Enhanced Early Warning Score), which predicted mortality with an accuracy of 85% and 86%, respectively.

The accuracy of the predictions is due to the additional data that the AI ​​was able to process. Nigam Shah, an associate professor at Stanford University, told Bloomberg that usually the most time-consuming part of predicting a patient’s outcome is putting all the data together in a readable format. The authors wrote in their study:

In general, previous work has focused on a subset of the functions available in the EHR (electronic health record) rather than all of the data available in an EHR. This includes free-text clinical notes as well as large amounts of structured and semi-structured data.

Specifically, the AI ​​system from Google copes well with a large amount of data that is not necessarily collected in a structured manner. It makes more accurate predictions with less human effort.

Given the exponential development of new technologies, many fear that they pose more of a threat to humanity than a source of progress. This is particularly the case with AI, which has nurtured the collective imagination for decades through various works and which triggers both fear and fascination in us. But to this day, AI is a tool, and if used carefully, it could allow humanity to go much further. At least for now.