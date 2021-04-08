This 8K QLED TV from Samsung benefits from a reduction of 1000 euros

If you want to take picture quality to the next level, today we have a great advertisement for a Samsung 8K QLED TV.

Samsung QE75Q950TS: An even more detailed 8K display

4K TVs have been around for a while and this has greatly improved the picture quality of our televisions. Now we can take a new step with 8K, but it’s not cheap. Fortunately, there are some small promotions like this $ 1000 cashback offer for this Samsung.

The model QE75Q950TS has a very nice diagonal of 75 inches or about 189 cm and thus an 8K resolution of 7680 x 4230 pixels. In addition, the panel offers a refresh rate of 100 Hz and processing of 200 Hz. It is compatible with the Quantum HDR 4000 technology (HDR10 +, HDR, HLG, …) and FreeSync Premium to synchronize with the graphics card of a PC Avoid You tearing up and skipping images. For example, this good plan for the Alienware M15 R3 can benefit from it.

As with all good TVs, you have access to the internet and you can install the applications you want through Tizen OS. It is also possible to control it with the main voice assistants (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Bixby).

At a price of 3,999 euros instead of 5,999 euros, a reimbursement offer of 1,000 euros is granted, with which you can end up touching it at 2,999 euros.

Why be tried?

8K resolution FreeSync technology 100Hz refresh rate

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.