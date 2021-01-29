This 75-inch 4K LED TV from Samsung benefits from a reduction of 500 euros

If you want an XXL 4K UHD LED TV, here is a great plan for the Samsung UE75TU8005. With the latter, you have a very big picture.

Samsung UE75TU8005: 75 inches of happiness

The Samsung UE75TU8005 is a TV with a very nice diagonal, as it has a display of 75 inches or about 189 cm with a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. In addition, it is compatible with HDR technology, which allows for a detailed picture and great contrast.

It’s also a SmartTV, which means you can access the internet through the operating system that is none other than Tizen. In fact, the brand created its operating system to get rid of Google’s stranglehold with Android. The latter allows you to install the applications of your choice like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and many others. It also has Bixby, the home voice assistant, but is compatible with the Google Assistant.

For 1,490 euros in 2020 it is currently 999 euros or almost 500 euros less. Then we have another model with Android TV, but with a smaller diagonal.

3 good reasons to crack

Very large diagonal Tizen and its applications Compatible with Google Assistant

