this 65-inch 4K Android LED TV costs less than 600 euros

If you didn’t want to invest more than 600 euros in a 4K LED TV, there is a great offer for the Sharp 65BL5EA, as it currently benefits from a 15% discount.

Sharp 65BL5EA: Great picture quality and Android TV as a bonus

The Sharp 65BL5EA is an LED television with a very large diagonal of 65 inches, i.e. approx. 165 centimeters, with a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. Like many of its competitors, it is HDR compatible (HDR10, HDR HLG) in order to offer you top image quality.

As for the sound, we are certified on a 2.1 system with an output of 35 watts by Harman / Kardon, so you also have great sound to watch your films and series and even play on the console.

The interesting thing about this 4K LED TV is that it has Android TV, the operating system from Google. She thus has access to the Play Store and all of its applications. You can therefore install Netflix, Disney +, MyCanal, Prime Video, Molotov, YouTube … The Sharp 65BL5EA also integrates the Google Assistant and you can perform remote searches with your voice or through the Google Home application. .

The price is 599.99 instead of 699.99 euros. Then, if you want to invest in a high-end model, we have a Sony that is well worth the detour.

Why let yourself be seduced by this offer?

Image quality Audio quality Android TV

The Hitek team selects the best offers available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.