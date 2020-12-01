This 55-inch 4K HDR LED TV with Android TV costs less than 300 euros

If you are looking for a more than affordable 4K UHD HDR LED TV with Android, our Continental Edison CELED55SA120B6 listing should be of interest to you.

Continental Edison CELED55SA120B6: Android TV and its applications

The Continental Edison CELED55SA120B6 TV has a beautiful 55-inch diagonal with a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and HDR compatibility. This will give you a detailed picture with good contrast and nice colors.

This model is equipped with Android TV, so you can access the Play Store with a variety of available applications (Netflix, MyCanal, Prime Video, YouTube, Twitch, Spotify …). On Google OS, no multimedia box is required to take advantage of all these advantages as the TV connects to your local network or your internet box in wifi!

It also has bluetooth so you can control it from your smartphone or tablet using Google’s virtual remote control. In addition, it is also possible to interact with the latter via the Google Assistant on your mobile phone or directly with the one integrated in the TV via the microphone on the remote control.

With a price of 299 euros, the Continental Edison CELED55SA120B6 offers many advantages and even more compared to much more expensive models. And for a smartphone with an unbeatable price-quality ratio, you have to look at the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro that we offered you yesterday.

Why are you tempted?

Very good value for money Android TV with its applications HDR compatibility at less than 300 euros

