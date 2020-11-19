This 50-inch 4K HDR10 + Dolby Vision QLED TV currently costs less than 400 euros

We recently brought you two great deals for LED televisions under 300 and under 400 euros. Today is the time for a 4K UHD QLED TV to cost less than 400 euros thanks to an ODR.

Hisense 50U72QF: A QLED HDR television for great picture quality

If you are in the market for a QLED TV, here’s a good plan that you should like. It is the Hisense 50U72QF model with a diagonal of 50 inches or approximately 126 cm. In addition, it is compatible with HDR10, HDR10 +, HLG and Dolby Vision technology, so you can get high quality images.

This TV can be connected to the Internet through your box to use the applications available in the Hisense Vidaa U operating system store. You can therefore easily enjoy your SVOD subscriptions like Netflix, Prime Video, MyCanal or even Disney +.

In terms of connectivity, here’s what you have with this QLED TV:

4 HDMI ports 2 USB ports 1 Ethernet port Wifile Bluetooth

The Hisense 50U72QF is quite well equipped. It is currently 599 euros, but it takes advantage of a refund offer of 200 euros. It will cost you 399 euros at the end of the day! In addition, it is easy to request, since it is enough simply to go to the brand’s website and follow the instructions and send the proof of purchase (invoice or receipt, photo of the barcode cut out and photo of the serial number of the product).

