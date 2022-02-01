This 4K HDR10+ LED TV is under $300

The Hisense brand has made a name for itself in the television market and if you are looking for a cheap model, here is a very nice promotion on the manufacturer’s model 43AE7200F. Thank you sale!

Hisense 43AE7200F: image quality and immersion at the rendezvous

The Hisense 43AE7200F is an EDGE LED TV with a 43-inch panel or about 109 cm with a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The manufacturer has done everything to give it a premium look with a 360-degree design. The latter is also compatible with HDR10+ (HLG, HDR10) for an even more realistic and immersive image. Everything is managed by a quadruple core processor that optimizes the whole.

On the sound side, it offers very good playback with extended Dolby compatibility:

Dolby Audio Dolby AC-4 Dolby Digital Plus Dolby Atmos Dolby MS12DTS Virtual:X

This Hisense has adopted an in-house operating system, VIDAA U4.0, which is compatible with Amazon Alexa voice assistant via Echo. You can still install many applications such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Molotov…

For the price, it has just gone up from 399 to 299 euros. We also have a Philips model with Android TV and equipped with Ambilight technology.

3 reasons to succumb

For HDR10+ compatibility For DOLBY compatibility For installing apps (Netflix & Co).

