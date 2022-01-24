This 4K FreeSync gaming monitor is currently available at a great price

If you are looking for a 4K gaming screen for not too much money, you will find a very good offer for the LG 27UP600-W here. The latter is usually marketed between 350 and 400 euros, but today you can order it for less than 245 euros.

LG 27UP600-W: Play your favorite titles in 4K

As said above, the LG 27UP600-W is a gaming screen with a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a diagonal of 27 inches or about 69 cm. Be careful, this isn’t the only argument as it’s also HDR10 compatible, meaning you’ll have good picture quality.

For gamers, know that it’s also AMD FreeSync compatible, which means the panel will automatically sync with your PC’s graphics card to avoid tearing and jagged screens. In addition, there is an anti-flicker filter against eye strain, the Black Stabilizer, which allows you to better recognize your enemies, and the Dynamic Action Sync, which minimizes latency (input lag).

Several image modes are available:

CinemaDCI-P3HDR EffectFPSLeplayColor PerceptionCustomRTSsRGBVive

Connectivity level there are 2 HDMI ports as well as a DisplayPort port and a headphone jack.

As we said, it’s around £400, but you can get your hands on it for £244.89. We also have a model from Lenovo that is worth checking out.

4K UHDA® resolution Freesync compatible Lots of gaming features

